Police on the scene of stand off in Woodbury

WOODBURY — Police are on the scene of a barricaded person in a home Thursday afternoon.

The incident is taking place on Cowles Road. Police said they responded to the scene for a disturbance, and there was a person who barricaded themselves inside the home. They also said there was no threat to public.

State Police said the barricaded subject is an adult male and he’s holed up alone inside his bedroom. There are no hostages. They said the incident started as a domestic disturbance call.

NOW: @CT_STATE_POLICE staging area at #Woodbury Firehouse. PD dealing w/barricaded subject on Cowles rd. PD says they responded to unspecified address for disturbance, person barricaded themselves inside home. No threat 2 public. ESU team on site @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/sREljJbrqM — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 7, 2019