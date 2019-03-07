× PSA:New Britain Fire Department will install free smoke detectors for residents

NEW BRITAIN — The New Britain Fire Department is offering to install smoke detectors for residents in the city.

According to a North Oak Neighborhood revitalization zone (North-Oak Nrz) PSA, New Britain residents in need of smoke detectors can call the fire department at 860-826-4312 to set up an appointment.

There are about 3,000 smoke detectors to be installed for free and they are good for 10 years.

The North-Oak NRZ said that it does not matter if you are a New Britain resident that owns or rents.

Established in 2001, the North-Oak NRZ’s primary goal is “to reduce areas of high density housing, eliminate blight,rehabilitate neglected properties, create green space, prevent crime, and foster private development.”