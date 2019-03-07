× State Police searching for answers in 2018 Colchester homicide

COLCHESTER — State Police said they are looking for information in an apparent shooting that took a man’s life in Colchester in 2018.

Police were called to the scene on May 19th, shortly before midnight to 95 Stanavage Road, Golden Hill Paugussett Indian Reservation in Colchester for a suspicious death.

The victim was identified as James E. Stone, 36, who lived at the address. He was shot twice, once in the torso and once in the leg, according to officials.

State Police call the crime ‘horrific’ and ‘senseless gun violence’.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad have been searching for additional information as they investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crimes Squad and speak to Detective David Bennett at 860-896-3201 or 860-896-3230. You can also text “TIP711 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637)

Calls can be made anonymously.