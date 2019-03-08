Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Get your info here

Actor Jan Michael Vincent, known for ‘Airwolf,’ has died

Posted 4:14 PM, March 8, 2019, by

07/06/99. Santa Monica, CA. Actor Jan-Michael Vincent at home in Santa Monica. Picture by DAN CALLISTER Online USA Inc.

ASHEVILLE, N.C.   — Actor Jan Michael Vincent, known for starring in the television series “Airwolf,” has died. He was 73.

A death certificate shows that Vincent died of cardiac arrest on Feb. 10, 2019, in an Asheville, North Carolina, hospital.

The certificate signed by a doctor says he died of natural causes and no autopsy was performed.

“Airwolf” was a 1980s television series featuring crime-fighters in an advanced helicopter. Vincent played pilot Stringfellow Hawke.

He was also known for movie roles in the 1970s including “The Mechanic.”

