Blumenthal speaks out on Manafort sentencing

HARTFORD -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal talked to FOX61 about the sentencing Thursday of New Britain native Paul Manafort.

Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman, was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, much less than what was called for under sentencing guidelines.

Blumenthal told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront" that Mueller's team had been right to seek a stronger sentence proportional to Manafort's crimes.

"The prosecution was well deserved in trying to seek a longer term. Obviously, the judge demonstrated some hostility before now to Robert Mueller," the Connecticut Democrat said.