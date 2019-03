× Delays after car rolls over on I-291 in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident on I-291 Friday morning.

Crews were called around 10:20 a.m. to the area of Exit 4 for a one car roll over crash. The vehicle had heavy damage but there were no injuries.

NOW exit 4 on ramp to 291W in #SouthWindsor in the process of being CLOSED due to this nasty reported rollover crash @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/dCQsgkIqOW — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 8, 2019

The on-ramp to I-291 westbound was shut down while crews cleared the scene.