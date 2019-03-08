Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Get your info here

Driver headed wrong way on I-395 in Plainfield killed in crash

March 8, 2019

PLAINFIELD — A man who was driving in the wrong direction on I-391 Friday morning was killed in a crash.

Steven Wild, 54, of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, was killed when his Ford Fusion hit a Toyota Tacoma driven by Jonathan Costa, of Westport, Massachusetts around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

At the time of the crash, Wild was heading south in the northbound lane around Exit 32.

Costa and his passenger had minor injuries. They were taken to Day-Kimball Hospital.

 

 

