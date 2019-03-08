× Expect More Now: Ethan Song’s family works through grief to make changes in gun safety laws

In the latest episode of the FOX61 News podcast, Expect More Now, reporter Tony Terzi talks with the family of Ethan Song, the 15-year-old from Guilford who accidentally shot himself to death in the home of a friend last year. Ethan’s family has found the courage to keep their son’s memory alive through acts of charity, and by pushing for changes in state and federal laws regarding gun storage and safety.

