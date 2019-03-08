Foodie Friday: Maine Fish Market & Restaurant in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR –There is seafood and then there is fresh seafood at Maine Fish Market & Restaurant in East Windsor.

Whether it’s just cut fish, local scallops or lobster, this family run business offers up quality and quantity in every dish.

For instance, their famous fried seafood platter comes with five different items and is sure to knock your socks off. Whole belly clams or clam strips, scallops, shrimp, a nice piece of filleted haddock and a crab and lobster salad. Each is battered separately and served on one plate that is piled-high with goodness.

“If we can’t get it fresh here, we won’t offer it to the customers,” said owner Nick Vamvilis, who’s family started the business back in 1980. “Quality and quantity is the name of the game, everyone usually goes home satisfied and with leftovers.”

The menu is vast and the options are endless. Fried, baked or broiled and no matter what you choose, each bite will tickle the tastebuds.

“This is THE BEST seafood dinner my wife and I ever had, it was fresh and tasty,” wrote Ronald M. in an online review. “Broiled sea scallops were excellent and lobster and crab stuffed sole was excellent. We will be going back for sure.”

From whole lobsters, lobster rolls (cold or hot), whole belly clams, clam strips to salmon and jumbo shrimp, this is a seafood lovers dream.

But, if seafood isn’t your thing, order up a surf and turf. The steaks are unbelievable steaks and their chicken is prepared in house.

“Good food is what we strive for here,” smiled manager Melissa Vamvilis-Bailey, who is also the owner’s daughter. “But, we work just as hard on the atmosphere and it has now become a destination spot in the area.”

So, whether it’s an appetizer, fresh catch of the day, a juicy steak or just a Bloody Mary to cap off the night, give Maine Fish Market & Restaurant a try and tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.