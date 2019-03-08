× FOX 61 announces expansion of FOX 61 Morning News

HARTFORD — FOX 61 announced today a one-hour expansion of its Monday-Friday FOX 61 Morning News program, effective April 8th.

The program will now air from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. strengthening the position as being the only ‘all local all morning’ newscast serving Connecticut viewers.

“The tremendous ratings growth of the FOX 61 Morning News made this expansion possible,” said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX 61. “Our local morning news program is the only one to increase its audience year-to-year and often outperforms the three network programs from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.”

The FOX 61 Morning News team of Erika Arias, Tim Lammers, Margaux Farrell, Keith McGilvery Meteorologists Matt Scott and Dan Amarante, Traffic Reporter Maggie Slysz, and Connecticut’s largest morning reporting staff will all contribute to the expanded hour every weekday, allowing Connecticut viewers to expect more local news, weather and traffic information every Monday through Friday.

“Our core strength is the consistent delivery on the “Expect More” brand,” said Elizabeth Grey Godbout, Vice President of News for FOX 61. “The audience is responding to our emphasis on local news, weather and traffic, and we are thrilled to be expanding the FOX 61 Morning News for an additional hour, so we can further serve our growing audience.”