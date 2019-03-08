Gov. Lamont holds impromptu Q&A ranging from tolls to tribes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — From the minimum wage, to tolls, to a public option for healthcare. It’s been a dizzying week of debating some of the state’s most contentious topics. On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont held an impromptu Q&A.

Minimum wage

The fight for $15 took center stage Thursday. Democrats saying they don’t know if they can get behind the Governors lesser or training wage for workers under 18. Fox 61 asked, would he take it out of the bill? “Look it’s something I’m willing to look at,” said the Governor. “As a small business person I want to make sure business have an incentive to give young people who maybe don’t have the training they need that first opportunity.”

Healthcare public option

Extending state care plans to small businesses and non-profits. Would it create competition to drive down costs or destabilize the marketplace? The Governor supports the concept. “As a small business guy I can tell you if you have 50 people in the office and 3 of them happen to get very sick all of a sudden our rates can go through the roof based on that spike,” explained Gov. Lamont.

Tolls

Republicans railing against the idea say they’re united in opposition. “I wish they would t say you can have zero votes from the Republicans. Come to the table, talk about it. We’re talking about a public private partnership. We’re talking about different ways we can fix our transportation infrastructure. Don’t just say hell no I’m outta here,” said Gov. Lamont.

Paid family medical leave

Touting his diverse administration at the inaugural meeting of the Council of Women and Girls, the Governor said their voices will be key. “Sometimes when it comes to paid family medical leave, a working mom can make a real difference in terms of that conversation. We’ve got that perspective at our table,” he said.

But the Governor’s most cryptic answer came on a question about the status of negotiations on a new compact between the tribes that run Connecticut’s two casinos. “I’ll tell you later,” Gov. Lamont told a reporter.