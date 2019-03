SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A tractor-trailer rollover just north of downtown Springfield has tied up traffic through the area.

The crash took place on the entrance ramp from I-291 West to I-91 South at Exit 6. The southbound lanes are closed.

Troopers onscene, Rt 91 southbound, Exit 6, Springfield, for rollover crash. Southbound lanes currently shut down. Developing. #matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 8, 2019