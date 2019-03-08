× Jan-Michael Vincent, star of ‘Airwolf,’ dead at 73

NORTH CAROLINA — Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, who starred in the 1980s show “Airwolf,” has died. He was 73.

Vincent died Feb. 10 at a North Carolina hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, TMZ first reported, citing his death certificate. News of his death is just now being made public.

The 1980s heartthrob appeared in dozens of television shows and movies since the 1960s, but might be best known as Stringfellow Hawke in the “Airwolf” TV movie and series.

His first on-screen appearance was “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Chinese Junk” in 1967, followed by several roles in the late 1960s that led to his movie career.

Vincent was nominated for two Golden Globes, once in 1972 for best supporting actor for “Going Home,” and then in 1984 for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “The Winds of War.”

He last appeared in the 2002 movie “White Boy.”