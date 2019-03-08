× Man in critical condition after being shot in Stratford

STRATFORD — A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday evening.

Police said the shooting occurred near 772 Success Ave on around 8:47 p.m. and one man was shot twice in the torso. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information to please call 203-385-4119 or the TIPS Line 203-375-8477.