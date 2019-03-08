Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Get your info here

Man in critical condition after being shot in Stratford

Posted 12:50 PM, March 8, 2019

Stratford Police

STRATFORD — A man is in critical condition after being shot Thursday evening.

Police said the  shooting occurred near 772 Success Ave on around 8:47 p.m. and one man was shot twice in the torso.  He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and investigators are asking anyone with information to please call 203-385-4119 or the TIPS Line 203-375-8477.

 

