× New Britain police make arrest in animal cruelty case

NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain woman is facing animal cruelty charges after denying her pet dog proper medical attention.

New Britain police arrested Janet Asakzey of Osgood Avenue after she was found to have overbred her 8 year old Yorkshire Terrier named Titi.

The overbreeding resulted in a large mass in her reproductive system. The dog also suffered from severe mouth disease requiring the removal of several teeth. Police say Asakzey knew about the dog’s medical condition for months as was told by three veterinarians that removal of the mass was recommended. Asakzey did not heed the warnings and continued to breed the dog. Titi was surrendered to New Britain animal control officers and received medical attention. Asakzey was booked and released on bond.