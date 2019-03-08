New Haven Police proud of the role women play on the force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This past Tuesday Fox61 got a phone call from Assistant Chief Herb Johnson of the New Haven Police Department. He said that New Haven PD has the most incredible group of women detectives. So today, for International Women’s Day, we met up with them to find out why New Haven is such a great landing spot for women police officers.

We met with Detective commander Lieutenant Rene Dominguez Commander of Family Service, she explained why NHPD is a stronger police department because of her detectives, “The department is a great place to work, the detective bureau is an awesome place to work regardless if you were a male or female, just the fact that you’re a hard worker in the department, we have a lot of strong women here and they test really well, they’re very smart and they get brought up here and put into amazing positions.”

Detective Cherelle Carr of the Special Victim’s Unit lives in the community she protects, she believes New Haven PD provides unique opportunities for residents and potential women police officers, “It’s a great opportunity, it’s a great opportunity for me I live in a housing project still, that I’m a liaison between the community as well as the PD. So, there’s great opportunity and great opportunities to grow and you’re not going to be stopped, based on your work ethic and you can do anything you want here, so I would tell them to take it vantage of the opportunity.

Mayor Harp, who is recognizing International Women’s Day, explained why New Haven is a perfect landing spot for women police officers. “It is a position that has a career path all the way up to the top. And you’re welcome in New Haven, they do a fantastic job as district managers, and really helping to keep our city safe.

We met with detectives from all divisions, homicide, robbery, sex assault and SVU. These strong women are exactly the types of cops they make TV Shows about, but they are doing it in real life, keeping New Haven safe for everyone.