Someone got “Lucky for Life” in Connecticut for the first time ever

Posted 11:07 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12PM, March 8, 2019

NEW LONDON -- Nearly a decade after its inception, a "Lucky for Life" winning lottery ticket was finally sold in Connecticut for the first time.

The  Lucky for Life  winning ticket was drawn at Honey Bee Farms Market on Bank Street in New London.

The person who holds the winning ticket is entitled to $1,000 a day-for life.

“It’s very exciting because it’s the first time Lucky for Life won here in Connecticut, so good for him,” employee Yuleidy Ceballos said.

Honey Bee Farms will receive $20,000 from the Connecticut Lottery.

The "Lucky for Life" game began in Connecticut in 2009, and since then it's been picked up by 25 other state lotteries. Top prize winners are guaranteed to win at least seven million dollars, split into annual payouts across 20 years.

All of Lucky for Life's previous winners hailed from states outside of Connecticut -- until now.

The odds of winning the Lucky for Life top prize is one in over 30 million people.

The winning numbers are 5 - 8 - 29 - 44 - 47 with the lucky ball number, 8.

