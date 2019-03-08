× State orders 24 nail salons to temporarily stop operating

WETHERSFIELD — Connecticut labor regulators have ordered two dozen nail salons across the state to temporarily stop operating after finding alleged violations of state wage laws.

The Connecticut Department of Labor issued the stop work orders Friday after visiting 39 salons in eight towns.

The department says the salons were told to stop operating for violations that included no worker’s compensation coverage, cash payments without maintaining required payroll records, and misclassifying employees as independent contractors.

State Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby says the agency is working with the businesses to get them into compliance with state laws so they can reopen as soon as possible.

The salons issued stop work orders were in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Greenwich, Hamden, Meriden and Milford.

Many of the businesses were closed for one or two days until they got their documentation. Some since reopened

The following nail salons were issued Stop Work orders:

BRIDGEPORT

T.J. Nails, 4279 Main Street

Rose Nails, DBA Ren & Jiang Brothers Inc., 4569 Main Street

Sweety Nails, 2537 Main Street

Cathy’s Nail Salon, 60 Huntington Turnpike

Prisca Nails, 529 Broadbridge Road

FAIRFIELD

Tiffany Nails and More, 35 Kings Highway

Meadow Spa, 391 Meadow Street

Sunshine Spa, 1551 Post Road

Oasis Spa, 222 Post Road

New Care Spa, 1700 Post Road

JY Healing Spa, 607 Kings Highway

Healing Garden, 63 Unquowa Road

GREENWICH

QQ Nail Spa, 522 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

La Bella Spa, dba Bonnie’s Foot Reflexology, 522 E. Putnam Avenue, Greenwich

Rose Nail Salon, 253 E. Putnam Avenue, Cos Cob

HAMDEN

YY Nails, 3000 Whitney Avenue

Bella Nails, 58 Skiff Street

Fancy Nails, 2315 Whitney Avenue

MERIDEN

Peony Nails, 496 S. Broad Street

MILFORD

Nailopia & Spa Inc., dba Pink Nails, 115 Gulf Street

Elegant Nails & Spa LLC dba Elegant Nails, 232 Boston Post Road

Clover Nail & Spa., 1680 Boston Post Road

Milford Pinky Nails, 404 Bridgeport Avenue

Pearl Nails & Spa, 100 Lansdale Avenue

In 2018, the agency issued 118 Stop Work orders. When a Stop Work order is issued, a business is unable to reopen until it provides proof that all deficiencies have been corrected. Under state law employers are fined for those days the business operated in violation. Under state statute, this is $300 per worker per day of the violations.