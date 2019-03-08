Sunny start, increasing clouds Friday; Tracking storm for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seasonable weather returns today with highs in the upper 30s along with fair skies. Saturday's weather will cooperate nicely for the Hartford Saint Patrick's Day parade.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for a storm on Sunday. It will arrive pre-dawn bringing a brief burst of snow across the state before a change to rain mid-morning. A coating to an inch or two of accumulation is possible. You can get away without plowing this one as temperatures will rise into the 40s by afternoon with showers continuing. Bring an umbrella for the New Haven Saint Patrick's Day parade! In the interest of full transparency, some of our model guidance is showing that front end thump of snow to be even more impressive. We're not buying that solution at the moment but it's certainly worth watching.

Then on Monday of next week it's a melt-o-rama with sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees!