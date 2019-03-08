Suspect arraigned in Hartford arson where 10 people were injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The woman who officials say set fire to an apartment complex on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford was arraigned in court Friday.

38-year-old Eladia Vasquez is being held on a $750,000 bond.

In a police report, Vasquez admitted to police to starting the fire on the second floor of the apartment.

Hartford Superior Court Judge Ann Lynch says the evidence against Vasquez makes it hard to see what Vasquez is calling a misunderstanding.

Judge Lynch said, “I don’t think somebody can set fire to in a hallway in a 45-unit apartment building without an intent to at least damage.”

According to the report, Vasquez is seen setting clothing on fire with a cigarette lighter in front of another woman's apartment on the second floor after finding them in her boyfriend's apartment on the first floor.

In the report, Vasquez says the other woman assaulted her before she lit her clothes on fire.

The fire quickly spread setting the apartment on fire.

In a statement to police, Vasquez apologized for the incident

Now all 36 families or 84 people who resided in the building must move out.

Fox61 spoke with one couple who didn't want to speak on camera say it's hard to find a new place during this time of the month.

Vasquez is being charged with arson, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and risk of injury to minors, but this isn't Vasquez first brush with the law

She has a previous assault charge in 2017 and 2011

She spent 6 months in jail in 2013 for a probation violation.

Vasquez is set to be in court again on March 26th.

