UConn Student charged with possession of child porn

STORRS — A University of Connecticut student has been charged with possessing child porn.

Chun Wang, 18, was arrested on Jan 24 after police were investigating the download of child pornography on campus.

Police said the executed a search warrant on his dorm room on campus and seized various electronic devices. Police said when those devices were examined they were found to have child pornography on them.

Wang appeared in court on January 24.

UConn said in a statement:

Federal student privacy laws prevent UConn from discussing potential discipline cases involving individual students. Generally speaking, any UConn student found to have violated the Student Code of Conduct can face penalties ranging from probation to expulsion. In general, students who face discipline can ask UConn to schedule an administrative hearing on their case before it takes action or imposes penalties. The university typically accepts such requests. UConn can also take interim steps during that process to restrict a student’s participation in campus life and activities.