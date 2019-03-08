Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Get your info here

UConn’s Samuelson to miss AAC conference tournament

Posted 1:43 PM, March 8, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, March 8, 2019

STORRS  – UConn senior Katie Lou Samuelson  will miss the 2019 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship after suffering an injury last Saturday vs. Houston.

The school announced Friday that the senior would be out.

Samuelson sat out most of Saturday’s 83-61 home victory over Houston after being hurt in a first-half collision while diving for a loose ball.

Samuelson is UConn’s second-leading scorer, averaging 18.9 points per game.

The Huskies (27-2, 15-0) have clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the league’s postseason tournament for the sixth straight year.

