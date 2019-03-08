× Wood-n-Tap to open location in Enfield

Love to dine out? Then you’ll love this news.

The Wood N Tap Bar & Grill will be opening a new restaurant in the Big Y Plaza at 55 Palomba Drive in Enfield.

The new location will be in the former Royal Buffet space. This is the 10th location for Wood N Tap in Connecticut.

The first Wood-n-Tap opened on Sisson Avenue in Hartford in 2002, followed by restaurants in Farmington, Southington, Rocky Hill, Vernon, Hamden, Orange, Wallingford and Newington.

The restaurant serves American causal food and they also carry full liquor licenses. The Enfield location is slated to open in the fall of 2019. Wood N Tap Bar & Grill is owned by the Hartford Restaurant Group.