5 juveniles arrested, officer assaulted after fight breaks out at Buckland Hills in Manchester

MANCHESTER –Five juveniles were arrested after a fight broke out at Buckland Hills Mall Saturday night.

Police said that during the course of the arrests that an officer was assaulted. Pepper spray was used on the others who were trying to physically interfere with officers during the incident.

The person who struck the officer ran away from the mall and was found later hiding in the woods near The Market Grille restaurant.

There were no serious injuries.