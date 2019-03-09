Beautiful Saturday with temps in the 40s; Watching storm for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday's weather will cooperate nicely for the Hartford Saint Patrick's Day parade.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for a storm on Sunday. It will arrive pre-dawn bringing a brief burst of snow across the state before a change to sleet and rain. A coating to an inch or two of accumulation is possible. A few towns in the hills may be up near 3", but this won't be a blockbuster storm by any means.

You can get away without plowing this one as temperatures will rise into the 40s by afternoon with showers continuing. Bring an umbrella for the New Haven Saint Patrick's Day parade at 1:30 PM, as there may be a few areas of rain around for parade time!

Then on Monday of next week it's a melt-o-rama with sunny skies and highs near 50 degrees! We may finally be turning a corner towards more spring-like weather.