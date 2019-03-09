Bridgeport student wins Connecticut Spelling Bee

WEST HARTFORD — A student from the Multicultural Magnet School in Bridgeport, was crowned the CT Spelling Bee champion Saturday.

Janelle Newell, 12, will now have a chance to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Harbor Park, Maryland on May 29-31.

Newell is a seventh grader at the magnet school and beat out 41 other students, varying in grades from fourth to eighth. Newell’s final word was “spencerian,” which is a certain form of slanting handwriting.

The event was held at University of Saint Joseph and co-sponsored by the Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society as well as the Hartford Courant.

Newell also won a $1,000 scholarship from the University of Saint Joseph.