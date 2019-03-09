Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Get your info here

Judge moves up trial date for Hartford ballpark lawsuit

Dunkin Donuts Park

HARTFORD — A judge has ruled to move up a $90 million lawsuit over the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Connecticut by three months.

The Hartford Courant reports the judge ruled Thursday that jury selection will begin on June 4 and the trial will begin on June 18.

The trial was originally scheduled to begin in September.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin fired the former developers of the minor league ballpark in June 2016 after they failed to finish the stadium before the Hartford Yard Goats’ inaugural season.
Developers Centerplan are suing the city for wrongful termination.

Both Centerplan and city officials declined to comment on the judge’s ruling.

The city previously announced it has reached an agreement with a new developer over building apartments, retail and parking around the ballpark.

