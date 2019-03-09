Passenger jet reports possible fire, makes emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport
NEWARK, N.J. — An emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport closed the airports runways Saturday morning, prompting the closure of all runways, the airport tweeted.
In a Tweet, the FAA said Air Transat Flight 942, a Boeing 737 was en route from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and diverted the flight to Newark Liberty International Airport at about 8:30 a.m., the FAA said in a tweet.
The aircraft landed on Runway 4 and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, the FAA said.
Passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.
The airport tweeted again about 9:45, saying flights had resumed, and advising travelers to contact their airlines for flight status.
40.689531 -74.174462