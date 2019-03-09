× Passenger jet reports possible fire, makes emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport

NEWARK, N.J. — An emergency landing at Newark Liberty Airport closed the airports runways Saturday morning, prompting the closure of all runways, the airport tweeted.

In a Tweet, the FAA said Air Transat Flight 942, a Boeing 737 was en route from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when it reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and diverted the flight to Newark Liberty International Airport at about 8:30 a.m., the FAA said in a tweet.

#EWR, Due to an airport emergency, all runways are currently closed. Please contact your airline for flight status update. [69] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) March 9, 2019

#EWR Flights have resumed. Please contact your airline for flight status update. [70] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) March 9, 2019

The aircraft landed on Runway 4 and remained on the runway while airport firefighters responded, the FAA said.

Passengers were evacuated by emergency slides.

The airport tweeted again about 9:45, saying flights had resumed, and advising travelers to contact their airlines for flight status.

Air Transat flight #TS942 Boeing 737-800 C-GTQG from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale has made an emergency landing at New York Newark airport after indication of fire onboard. Passengers evacuated using slides. https://t.co/xaLagQ9Q3l pic.twitter.com/ZJcegryNAv — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) March 9, 2019