Pleasant parade weather, snow to rain Sunday

Pleasant weather is expected through your Saturday with temps approaching 40 degrees. Skies will remain clear through the afternoon, until the overnight hours. By the time we head into Sunday, clouds should start to overspread the region ahead of a storm system forecast to affect us through the day.

At first, the storm should start off as a burst of heavy snow. This will last about 4 hours before changeover to sleet/rain takes place. Ran will continue, heavy at times through the afternoon, and should taper off by the evening.

Temps will stay warm through Monday with highs in the 50s. After that, the rest of the week will remain above freezing in the daytime, and temps could peak as high as 60 degrees by next weekend!

STORM DETAILS:

TIMING: 6AM-4PM

IMPACT: Minor commute issues through Overnight Sunday until 11AM. 1-3" expected before changeover occurs.