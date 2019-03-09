Police looking for escaped inmate from Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- State police are attempting to locate Christopher Somsky, 45, an inmate who escaped a community college in Enfield on Saturday.

According to the Enfield Police Department, Somsky walked away from a Department of Correction day program at Asnuntuck Community College.

The Connecticut State Police and local police departments were immediately notified of the incident. Members of the public were also notified through the state’s alert system.

Somsky is a low risk offender according to the Department of Correction.

Mayor Michael Ludwick said due to Enfield’s proximity to prisons, the community has had experience with similar situations throughout the years.

“We will make sure, if they see anything that needs to be reported to the authorities, they will, we want people to be calm,” Mayor Ludwick said.

Somsky was serving a maximum nine-year prison sentence at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield. He was convicted with robbery in the second degree and sentenced in 2015.

Officers are advising that if you see Somsky, to please contact Connecticut Troop H at 860-534-1000 with any information. Police also said if you see Somsky, do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Instead, call 911.