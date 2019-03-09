× Police looking for missing inmate from Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield

ENFIELD — State police are attempting to locate Christopher Somsky,45, an inmate who went missing Saturday.

According to the Enfield Police Department Facebook, Somsky walked away from a Department of Correctional day program at Asnuntuck Community College.

Officers are advising that if you see Smosky, to please contact Connecticut Troop H at 860-534-1000 with any information. Police also said that if you see Somsky, do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Instead call 911.

Somsky was serving a maximum nine year prison sentence at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield. He was convicted with robbery in the second degree and sentenced in 2015.