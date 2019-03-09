Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Police looking for missing inmate from Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield

Posted 4:43 PM, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07PM, March 9, 2019

Christopher Somsky, 45 Photo Credit: Enfield Police

ENFIELD — State police are attempting to locate Christopher Somsky,45, an inmate who went missing Saturday.

According to the Enfield Police Department Facebook, Somsky walked away from a Department of Correctional day program at Asnuntuck Community College.

Officers are advising that if you see Smosky, to please contact Connecticut Troop H at 860-534-1000 with any information.  Police also said that if you see Somsky, do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Instead call 911.

Somsky was serving a maximum nine year prison sentence at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield. He was convicted with robbery in the second degree and sentenced in 2015.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.