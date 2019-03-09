Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

UPDATE: After presidential phone call, West Haven man gets letter from POTUS

Posted 2:29 PM, March 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:32PM, March 9, 2019

WEST HAVEN – Jay Barrett, who suffers from cystic fibrosis and is terminally ill, received this letter in the mail on Friday from President Trump.

Earlier this week, FOX61’s Tony Terzi reported on how Jay created a bucket list, which included the desire to meet the President. The President called him on the phone late Tuesday afternoon.

The follow-up letter, dated March 5th, reads:

Dear Jay,

Many people have told me about your positivity and strength as you battle cystic fibrosis. Your perseverance and courage are an inspiration to us all.

I am grateful for your steadfast and enthusiastic support. As President, I will continue to uphold and cherish the American values that make our Nation great.

Melania and I are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers. Keep fighting, and stay strong! May God bless you.

Sincerely,
Donald J Trump

