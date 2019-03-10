× 1 man dead, two others injured in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT — One person is dead and two people were injured after a shooting in Bridgeport Sunday.

Police said that they responded that evening to the area of Hollister Street on calls of shots fired.

20 rounds were fired into a car with three men inside. All three men were struck by gunfire but managed to drive the shot car to the local hospital.

Two of the men, 17 and 22 years-old respectively, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The third man, 21, arrived in critical condition and later died at the hospital.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or the Bridgeport Police Department Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.