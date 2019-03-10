× 2 people rescued by Coast Guard near Fishers Island, New York

NEW YORK — Two people were rescued from a sinking vessel near Fisher Island, New York Sunday.

Officials said that they were notified by the crew of the commercial fishing vessel around 7:30 a.m., that their boat was taking on water.

Coast Guard units from Montauk and Station New London were dispatched to the scene.

Officials said that they attempted to save the sinking vessel but by 9:30 a.m., the boat had completely capsized. The crew members were abandon ship one minute before the boat sank.

The two fishermen were taken to Station New London with no medical concerns.

“This incident highlights how critical it is to have appropriate safety gear, emergency radio beacons, life jackets, and survival suits,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Diaz, search and rescue mission coordinator for Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound. “Anything can go wrong at sea, even if you’re a professional mariner. The safety gear saved the lives of these crew members today”