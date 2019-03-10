Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Kyle Busch sweeps Phoenix with Cup Series win

AVONDALE, AZ - MARCH 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, races during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway on March 10, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Kyle Busch has won the NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway, tracking down Ryan Blaney over a long green-flag run and passing for the lead with 16 laps to go to complete a weekend sweep near Phoenix.

Busch drove to victory in the Xfinity race Saturday before stretching his fuel to the finish Sunday. The back-to-back wins gave him 199 in NASCAR’s top three series, and he’ll go for the 200 mark next weekend at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Busch has won three times in the desert, including the playoff race last fall.

Martin Truex Jr. also got around Blaney to finish second, and Blaney finished third after starting on the pole. Aric Almirola was fourth and Denny Hamlin was fifth.

