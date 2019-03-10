× Man arrested in Virginia in connection with Stratford shooting

STRATFORD –David Williams was arrested Sunday in connection with a shooting.

Police said the shooting took place on March 7, on Success Avenue. One man was shot twice in the torso. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment and was last noted as being in critical condition.

Williams, 39, was found with the help of Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

Williams is facing numerous charges including criminal attempt to commit murder and assault in the first degree.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that has information to please call them at 203-385-4120.