Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Man arrested in Virginia in connection with Stratford shooting

Posted 6:57 PM, March 10, 2019, by

David Williams,39 Photo Credit: Stratford Police Department

STRATFORD –David Williams was arrested  Sunday in connection with a shooting.

Police said the shooting took place on March 7, on Success Avenue. One man was shot twice in the torso.  He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment and was last noted as being in critical condition.

Williams, 39, was found with the help of Prince William County Police Department in Virginia.

Williams is facing numerous charges including criminal attempt to commit murder and assault in the first degree.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that has information to please call them at 203-385-4120.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.