Mystic Seaport moves toward eliminating single-use plastics

MYSTIC — The Mystic Seaport Museum says it is working toward eliminating all single-use plastics on its site including utensils, straws and plastic bags.

The Connecticut maritime museum on the Mystic River says it is working on the initiative with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in Maryland.

Museum President Steve White says both museums have heightened responsibility to be stewards of the environment because they are located on estuaries.

The Connecticut museum already has made several changes including switching to-go containers from plastic or foam to paper and using wooden utensils at catered events.

The museum in Mystic was founded in 1929 and houses a collection of more than 2 million artifacts, including more than 500 vessels.

