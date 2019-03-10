× Silver Alert issued for missing 85 year-old man from Norwich

NORWICH — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday evening for a missing Norwich man.

Police are looking for Albert Mahan,85, who was last seen in Norwich.

Mahan is a white man with grey hair and blue eyes. His is 5’11” and weighs about 160 lbs.

A picture was not provided in the Alert of Mahan. FOX61 has requested a recent picture from Norwich police, but has not yet heard back.

If you have any information on Mahan’s whereabouts, please contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.