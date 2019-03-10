The rain ends Sunday – Above average stretch on the way

From Monday onward, the weather looks tranquil. High pressure builds in and provides us with sunny conditions for most of the week. Each day should have patches of clouds during the afternoon, with temps above seasonal averages. The warmest day will be Friday, where temps should spike to near 60 degrees - but it will also be raining.
STORM DETAILS:
TIMING: 6AM-4PM
IMPACT: Minor commute issues through Overnight Sunday until 11AM. 1-3" expected before changeover occurs.
FORECAST DETAILS:
SUNDAY: AM snow/mix changing to rain. High: Low-mid 40s.
MONDAY: Sunny. High: near 50.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: Upper 40s.
