The rain ends Sunday – Above average stretch on the way

After the burst of heavy snow (which should end by 9AM) rain will be the predominant precip type through the rest of Sunday. Showers will taper off by the evening, but temps will not fall much heading into the work week.

From Monday onward, the weather looks tranquil. High pressure builds in and provides us with sunny conditions for most of the week. Each day should have patches of clouds during the afternoon, with temps above seasonal averages. The warmest day will be Friday, where temps should spike to near 60 degrees - but it will also be raining.

STORM DETAILS:

TIMING: 6AM-4PM

IMPACT: Minor commute issues through Overnight Sunday until 11AM. 1-3" expected before changeover occurs.