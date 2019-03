Hospitals say the state is reneging on a tax deal that had been reached with the Malloy administration. After paying $900M per year in state provider tax, for each of the last two years, hospitals were supposed to see that cut to less than $400M this year. Instead, they would face what amounts to a tax hike, under the Lamont budget.

Guest: Kurt Barwis, Pres./CEO Bristol Hospital



