Please enable Javascript to watch this video

41.765360 -72.687071

The proposal is named after Ethan Song, the Guilford teen who accidentally shot himself to death last year, while handling a gun at a friend’s house. The gun belonged to his friend’s father, but the father was not charged, since under current state law, the gun would have to have been stored, loaded, and police say they couldn’t tell. Ethan’s Law would allow for an arrest, without regard to whether a stored gun is loaded.Guest: Scott Wilson, President, Connecticut Citizens Defense League