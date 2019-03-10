They found this dog by her owner’s side after he died. Then, they took her to his funeral

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A dog found by her dead owner’s side was escorted to his funeral this week.

Arthur was Sam’s best friend. His funeral was Saturday, and 1 Day Ranch, the animal rescue that has taken in Sam, made sure she was there to say her final goodbyes.

According to the rescue’s Facebook page, “she wanted to look nice, so she wore a pretty pink scarf.”

They said Sam seemed confused when she met Arthur’s brother, possibly because they smell similar.

Sam saw Arthur in his casket and recognized his face but seemed to know something was different, they said on Facebook.

“We hope [Arthur] is comforted knowing his girl is safe and loved,” they said in the post.