Three escape early morning house fire in Torrington

TORRINGTON – A traumatic wake-up call this morning for a Torrington family, and it had nothing to do with changing the clocks.

FOX61 was first on the scene, where Torrington Fire Chief Tom Sterling tells Taylor DiChello the department got a call for a fire at 126 Eastwood Road just before 6:20 Sunday morning.

When they got there they saw a fire on the second floor of the home.

The three people inside the home, 59 year old Karen Silverman, her son Josh and his girlfriend Anna were on the first floor of the house when the fire department arrived.

Silverman says she woke up to her son yelling there was a fire.

They were able to get out safely, and firefighters contained the fire to the second floor, bringing it under control in seven minutes.

No one was injured. The Torrington Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into the cause.