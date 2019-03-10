Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Two pedestrians struck and killed in Stonington; Driver charged with DUI

Posted 12:12 PM, March 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, March 10, 2019

STONINGTON – Police say a man, age 88 and a woman age 78 were struck by a car as they walked on Route 27 in Stonington Saturday night. Both were killed.

The driver, 73-year-old Carol Belli of Groton, was charged with Driving Under the Influence.

Police say they recieved a 9-1-1 call just after 8 p.m. Saturday for a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 27 and Rossie Pentway. They found the two pedestrians and a car driven by Belli. The victims were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London where they both were pronounced dead. Police say they will release their names on Monday.

Belli, who remained at the scene, was taken into custoday and charged with DUI. She was released ona $600 non-surety bond. She is due in New London Superior Court on March 20th.

Officers from the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the accident.

