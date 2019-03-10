Winter weather not quite done in state; crashes on several major roadways
FARMINGTON – Early morning snow changed over to rain by late morning across Connecticut. But snow, sleet, and rain left roadways slick, leading to numerous accidents on the roadways, particularly in the northern and western parts of the state.
Crashes in on Route 6 and Interstate 84 in Farmington left people injured, but at this point we believe none are life-threatening.
Route 7 in Ridgefield was closed down at Stonehenge Road about 10:15 because of a car crashed into a utility pole, according to the Department of Transportation.
First responders in Tolland were also dealing with crashes in Tolland.
Conditions should improve as temperatures climb into the 40’s today. Full forecast here.