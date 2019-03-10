× Winter weather not quite done in state; crashes on several major roadways

FARMINGTON – Early morning snow changed over to rain by late morning across Connecticut. But snow, sleet, and rain left roadways slick, leading to numerous accidents on the roadways, particularly in the northern and western parts of the state.

Crashes in on Route 6 and Interstate 84 in Farmington left people injured, but at this point we believe none are life-threatening.

Icy conditions currently in #Farmington . This 1 car crash into guardrail on route 6 just occurred. @FarmingtonCTPD requesting a road crew to treat road. Scanner indicates person complaing of head injury. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/wsFbNJldC5 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 10, 2019

WOW. 🎥 Captured more crashes in #Farmington . Rollover was on i84. Used my car as block b4 @CT_STATE_POLICE arrived as cars were driving through debris. 2nd near vine hill rd. 3rd on route 6. Thankfully everyone will be ok. BE CAREFUL OF ICY ROADS! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/N97bPK9K17 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) March 10, 2019

Route 7 in Ridgefield was closed down at Stonehenge Road about 10:15 because of a car crashed into a utility pole, according to the Department of Transportation.

First responders in Tolland were also dealing with crashes in Tolland.

Conditions should improve as temperatures climb into the 40’s today. Full forecast here.