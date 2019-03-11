× Milford police arrest man in assault that left woman in serious condition

MILFORD — A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that left a woman in serious condition.

Russell Molleur, 56, of Milford was charged with assault 1st, strangulation 1st disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint, and tampering with evidence. He was held on $250,000 bond:

Police said they were called to an apartment on West Town Street for reports of a domestic incident on Friday. Police said their investigation led to the arrest of Molleur who is accused of striking a female victim several times in the face with a closed fist and strangling her. the victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.