Milford police arrest man in assault that left woman in serious condition

Posted 12:55 PM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:58PM, March 11, 2019

MILFORD — A man has been arrested in connection with an assault that left a woman in serious condition.

Russell Molleur, 56, of Milford was charged with assault 1st, strangulation 1st disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint, and tampering with evidence. He was held on $250,000 bond:

Police said they were called to an apartment on West Town Street for reports of a domestic incident on Friday. Police said  their investigation led to the arrest of Molleur who is accused of striking a female victim several times in the face with a closed fist and strangling her. the victim was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

