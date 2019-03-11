Abandoned, abused Suffield dog is making positive progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFIELD -- The Suffield Police Department is still searching for whoever abandoned and abused the terrier mix they’ve affectionately named Brooks.

Brooks was found tied to a tree and left out in a snow storm on February 28th, his fur matted down, and icicles hanging from his body.

Suffield Animal Control took Brooks to the River Valley Animal Center where he is being nursed backed to health.

“He’s had some surgeries, he had a tumor removed from his leg so is still under medical care but he’s doing much better," said Captain Christopher McKee from the Suffield Police Department.

Brooks is now happy to be prancing around the animal center, building strength, and on the mend said Erin Simison, the manager at the River Valley Animal Center.

“He’s been through a lot,” she said, “he’s such a sweet boy and he’s doing very well, he loves all of our staff.”

With help from the group called the Suffield/East Granby Animal Shelter, volunteers have, thus far raised over $16,000 through a GoFundMe page set up for Brooks to help with his medical care.

“I’m really proud of our staff and how Suffield has acted – the police and everyone have been so great with him,” Simison said.

The team at the Animal Center added, Brooks, who they estimate to be about eight or nine-years-old, will be ready for a forever home in a few weeks.

Anyone with information on who abandoned Brooks is asked to call Suffield Police 860-668-3870.