Collier dominates in AAC Championship win over UCF
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 31: Napheesa Collier #24 of the Connecticut Huskies drives against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs in the fourth quarter during the semifinal round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on March 31, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. The Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs won 66-64 in overtime. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
UNCASVILLE — The UConn women’s basketball team defeated UCF Monday night 66-45, capturing their sixth straight AAC title.
AAC’s player of the year, Napheesa Collier led all scores with 25 points along with 14 rebounds. Freshman Olivia Nelson-Ododa grabbed 11 rebounds and added seven points.
FOX61’s Rich Coppola and Kainani Stevens will have a live report from Mohegan Sun tonight on FOX61 Sports at 10.