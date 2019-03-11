× Collier dominates in AAC Championship win over UCF

UNCASVILLE — The UConn women’s basketball team defeated UCF Monday night 66-45, capturing their sixth straight AAC title.

AAC’s player of the year, Napheesa Collier led all scores with 25 points along with 14 rebounds. Freshman Olivia Nelson-Ododa grabbed 11 rebounds and added seven points.

FOX61’s Rich Coppola and Kainani Stevens will have a live report from Mohegan Sun tonight on FOX61 Sports at 10.