Cooler, Sunny Tuesday with temps in the 40s

Posted 6:56 AM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 08:12PM, March 11, 2019

Do you have the fever?  "Spring fever" was contagious on Monday with highs near 50 degrees.  There's no cure this week either. Quiet weather will stick around for most of this week with mild temperatures and sunshine.

Temperatures will get slightly cooler on Tuesday with highs in the low-mid 40s and a gusty breeze.

Then temperatures will slowly rise for the rest of the week, peaking on Friday (near 60) with the chance for some showers.

Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it's tough to complain about this forecast!

As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few icy patches. Lows: 29-34.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: Low-mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Sun & clouds. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Showers likely. Mild. Highs: 50s - near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Mid 40s.

