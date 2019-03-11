× CT ranked among the safest places in the country

HARTFORD — In a recent study done by Safewise, they found over 10 cities, towns in Connecticut among the safest to live in across the United States.

“The 100 cities that made our list represent 18 states and every region, although the Northeast dominates with 70% of the country’s safest cities,” the study said.

Ridegfield landed at number two, followed by Madison. New Canaan (14), Cheshire (16) and Avon (18) rounded out the top 20.

When it comes to property crime, the study said, “There were 17,468 property crimes among the 100 safest cities, with larceny-theft accounting for 83%. Once again, perception doesn’t match reality—break-ins are the most-feared property crime, but there were only 2,055 burglaries among the cities that made our list. On a broader scale, the average property crime rate of the safest cities is 7.13 crimes per 1,000 people, which is nearly 22 fewer incidents than the national average of 27.11.”

